764,767 Shares in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Acquired by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,110,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

BBIO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 627,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

