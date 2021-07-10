$8.29 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report sales of $8.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.33 billion and the lowest is $8.26 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.14 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

