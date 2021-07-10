88mph (MPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $226,487.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.63 or 0.00099323 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and $226,487.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.00882458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00044454 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,402 coins and its circulating supply is 370,806 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 88mph

