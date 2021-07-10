8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $387,410.49 and $267,615.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

