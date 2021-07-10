9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.74% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMTR opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $299.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.10.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

NMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

