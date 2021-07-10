$938.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $938.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $869.36 million to $1.02 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 995.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

