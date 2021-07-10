96,243 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. 6,006,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,042,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

