97,498 Shares in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 677,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.