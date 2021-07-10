A. O. Smith’s (AOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,133. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

