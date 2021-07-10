AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of AAR worth $16,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AAR by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.77.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

