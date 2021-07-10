AAX Token (AAB) Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $14,017.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.00876931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044216 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

