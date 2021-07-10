Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

