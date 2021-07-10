Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ABST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 38,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $714.37 million, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.0639 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

