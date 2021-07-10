AC Milan Fan Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.40 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $12.26 million and $6.40 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00018223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,117.27 or 0.06295065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.63 or 0.01479551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00399095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00146618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.24 or 0.00625093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.49 or 0.00414741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.30 or 0.00322012 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

