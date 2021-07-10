ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given a $23.71 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned a $23.71 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 821,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,584. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

