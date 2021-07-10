Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 3,262,054 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

