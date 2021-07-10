Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.07

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.07 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.32). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.31), with a volume of 73,742 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.07. The firm has a market cap of £339.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.50.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.