AceD Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $42,064.63 and approximately $6,636.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

