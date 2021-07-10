Achilles Therapeutics’ (ACHL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,887,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,356,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $22,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.