ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $644,333.40 and approximately $4,897.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 53.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

