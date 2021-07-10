Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Increased by Allen Operations LLC

Allen Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 145.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands comprises about 11.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allen Operations LLC owned 0.96% of Acuity Brands worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

NYSE AYI traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $173.59. 310,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,660. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $87.12 and a one year high of $194.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.75.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

