Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Acushnet worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOLF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

