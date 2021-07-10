Acuta Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,719,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,582,000. Seelos Therapeutics makes up approximately 3.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 2.19% of Seelos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $208.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.99. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEEL. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

