Acuta Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.68. 304,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

