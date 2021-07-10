Acuta Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 415.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 332,500 shares during the quarter. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,723. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.40 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

