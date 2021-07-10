Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys 366,593 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,593 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for 3.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.75% of IVERIC bio worth $9,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 3,573,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,686. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $865.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

