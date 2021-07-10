Acuta Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 381,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.33% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 102,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,028. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.31.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

