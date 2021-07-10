Acuta Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after purchasing an additional 379,533 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the period.

NASDAQ STOK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,449. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

