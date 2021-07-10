Acuta Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Therapeutics makes up about 2.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 53,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $20.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

