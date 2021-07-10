Acuta Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,612 shares during the period. Verastem comprises approximately 2.0% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Verastem worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verastem by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Verastem by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 710,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,445. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.