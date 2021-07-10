Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,200 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

RNA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 164,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $948.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

