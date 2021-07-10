Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of Clearside Biomedical worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,504. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

