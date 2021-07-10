Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,893 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $13,903,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $288,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,194,775.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 186,428 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,865. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

