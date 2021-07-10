Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $9.32 Million Stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,852 shares during the quarter. 89bio makes up approximately 3.4% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.96% of 89bio worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 89bio by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 162,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,486. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.81.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 123,505 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $2,318,188.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.