Acuta Capital Partners LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.87% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

