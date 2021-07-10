Acuta Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609,976 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics accounts for about 7.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.57% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $20,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 675,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

