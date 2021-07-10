Acuta Capital Partners LLC Makes New $6.82 Million Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 707,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000. Chimerix makes up approximately 2.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 410,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,720. The company has a market cap of $669.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

