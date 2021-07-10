Acuta Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.43. The stock had a trading volume of 225,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

