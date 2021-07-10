Acuta Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,795,767 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795,767 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics accounts for 9.4% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 8.58% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,177,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,158 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 4,143,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 74.2% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,302,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,094. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $444.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

