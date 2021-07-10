Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 137,300 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics comprises 3.2% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sage Therapeutics worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after purchasing an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after acquiring an additional 811,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.73. 464,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,635. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

