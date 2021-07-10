Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 210,320 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,320 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 165,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,366. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak acquired 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.