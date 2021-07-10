Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 229,000 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,000 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 588,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

