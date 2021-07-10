Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 418,000 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Biosciences makes up approximately 1.7% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.00% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $5,040,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBIO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 749,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

