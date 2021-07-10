Acuta Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 0.80% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.73. 193,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,389. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $223,332. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,400 shares of company stock worth $65,880 and sold 12,379 shares worth $294,960. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

