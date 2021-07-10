Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $185,525.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.44 million and $185,525.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,437.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.88 or 0.06244184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.69 or 0.01473468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00396786 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00145244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.00626038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00411870 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00319731 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

