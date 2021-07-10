Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $84.64 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.68.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

