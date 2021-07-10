AdEx (ADX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One AdEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00054284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.40 or 0.00875283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044841 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

