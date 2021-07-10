Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Adient worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

