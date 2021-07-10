Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477,793 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,012 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.94% of Adobe worth $2,128,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of ADBE traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $604.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,609. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.62. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $607.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

