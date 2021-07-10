Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $173.26

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and traded as low as $161.84. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $161.84, with a volume of 44 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

